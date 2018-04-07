DA resolves to do away with VAT, allow job seekers to opt out of minimum wage
The party’s congress is currently adopting resolutions which it will offer to South Africans should the party govern after next year’s elections.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Congress has adopted resolutions to do away with the value-added tax (VAT) increase and allow job seekers to opt out of the minimum wage by settling for a lesser salary.
The party’s congress is currently adopting resolutions which it will offer to South Africans should the party govern after next year’s elections.
The congress is taking place in Pretoria.
While the national minimum wage has been celebrated by labour organisations in that it will lift workers out of poverty, the DA believes this will prevent people from earning a living on their own terms.
The party has resolved that should it govern; it will allow job seekers to opt out of the minimum wage by settling for a lesser salary.
The official opposition says people who have been unemployed for over 12 months or more will have the right to enter into any employment agreements with an employer on any conditions with which they are comfortable.
The congress has also resolved to reverse the VAT level to the previous 14%, saying it will rectify the revenue shortfall by cutting the size of Cabinet, public sector performance bonuses among other measures.
WATCH: DA Elective Congress
