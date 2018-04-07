DA resolution rubberstamps opposition to land expropriation without compensation
The party’s congress has resolved to protect clause 25 of the Constitution, saying it wants to protect the inclusive extension of property rights.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Congress has unanimously adopted a resolution to protect section 25 of the Constitution, rubber stamping the party’s opposition to land expropriation without compensation.
The DA is holding its biggest congress in Tshwane this weekend.
Party members will also elect new leaders on Sunday.
Parliament’s Constitutional review committee is preparing to start consultations on the feasibility of expropriation without compensation and the possibility of changing the Constitution to allow for that.
The DA has consistently reiterated its opposition to land expropriation without compensation, going as far as threatening to challenge the policy if it's adopted in Parliament.
The organization says it will not allow land reform to be used as a divisive tool.
Congress has committed that the party will focus on development and implementation of land reform policies that extend property ownership and attract investment.
