DA congress begins in Tshwane
The official opposition party is holding its most important Federal Congress to elect new leaders and decide on party resolutions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Elective Congress has begun at the Tshwane Events Centre where the party is expected to discuss issues of diversity, the election of leaders and the 2019 elections.
The official opposition party is holding its most important Federal Congress to elect new leaders and decide on party resolutions.
Current leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairperson James Selfe have been nominated unopposed.
While Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga are competing for the position of federal chairperson.
The DA’s Mabine Seabe says most of the delegates have now arrived.
“There’s quite a spectacular vibe as various provincial leaders arrive to showcase the strength of our programme. Maimane will address the attendees at 12pm.”
WATCH: DA Elective Congress
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Malema accuses #WinnieMandela’s critics of double standards
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
‘There's nothing wrong with occupying land’
-
ANC will not punish Zuma supporters for using party colours in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.