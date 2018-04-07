DA congress begins in Tshwane

The official opposition party is holding its most important Federal Congress to elect new leaders and decide on party resolutions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Elective Congress has begun at the Tshwane Events Centre where the party is expected to discuss issues of diversity, the election of leaders and the 2019 elections.

Current leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairperson James Selfe have been nominated unopposed.

While Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga are competing for the position of federal chairperson.

The DA’s Mabine Seabe says most of the delegates have now arrived.

“There’s quite a spectacular vibe as various provincial leaders arrive to showcase the strength of our programme. Maimane will address the attendees at 12pm.”

WATCH: DA Elective Congress