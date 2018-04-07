Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
Police mInister Bheki Cele says a group of former members of the uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans' association were responsible for the shooting and that there were no injuries reported.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that there were shots fired outside the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Friday night.
Cele says a group of former members of the uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans' association were responsible for the shooting and that there were no injuries reported.
During his address outside the late struggle stalwarts home on Saturday evening, the minister also denied reports that a body has been found near Madikizela-Mandela's home
It was earlier reported that a body had been found near the Soweto home of the late struggle stalwart.
Earlier police said the search for those responsible for the shooting is ongoing.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “So far a case of discharging a firearm in a residential area was opened. No one has been reported as injured. We are continuing with our investigation.”
