Canadian junior hockey team bus crash kills 14

Maimane: Our values will lead DA to victoryPolitics
WC Health Dept says dismissal of 2 nurses over uniforms fair, legalLocal
Bedfordview community concerned about billboards erected onto bridgesLocal
At least 59,777 South Africans affected by Facebook data breachLocal
DA resolution rubberstamps opposition to land expropriation without compensationPolitics
No arrests made in connection with fatal Nyanga shooting that killed 4Local
Liverpool hold off late Everton pressure in goalless derbySport
Schoenmaker adds another gold for Team SASport
Le Clos smashes Commonwealth Games record on way to butterfly goldSport
Record-setter Nadal roars back, Italy hold FranceSport
Patrick Reed storms into US Masters leadSport
Alexander continues as president of SaruSport
John Krasinki says making latest movie was challenge for him and Emily BluntLifestyle
Meghan Markle's royal studiesLifestyle
Ben Affleck surprises terminally ill ‘Batman’ fanLifestyle
#RBMJHB: If Oskido was Batman, Dr Moruti would be RobinLifestyle
Arnold Schwarzenegger to return home after emergency open heart surgeryLifestyle
The 4 types of shame & how they affect youLifestyle
Nas in custody row with KelisLifestyle
Casey Affleck 'treated abominably' by Hollywood, says screenwriterLifestyle
'He's Funny That Way': Dylan, Kesha lend voices to LGBT songsLifestyle
DA resolution rubberstamps opposition to land expropriation without compensationPolitics
EFF to host memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in BrandfortPolitics
DA to do away with 15% VAT, allow job seekers to opt out of minimum wagePolitics
[GALLERY] Stir it up: DA elective congress opens in TshwanePolitics
Maimane: ANC has never been so scared of DAPolitics
Mashaba: I will make City of Joburg rich with job opportunitiesPolitics
[ANALYSIS] Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA’s constitutional democracyOpinion
[OPINION] The role of Sars in Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’Opinion
[ANALYSIS] The revolutionary who kept the spirit of resistance aliveOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first ladyOpinion
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
Mark Lamberti resigns from Eskom boardBusiness
De Beers, Botswana plan to expand Jwaneng diamond mineBusiness
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxableBusiness
#RandReport: Rand falls on trade war fears, stocks upBusiness
Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe Eskom, TransnetBusiness
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possibleBusiness
Canadian junior hockey team bus crash kills 14
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that there were 28 people on the bus including the driver. Fourteen people were taken to various hospitals, with three in critical condition.
TORONTO - Fourteen people were killed when a bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team collided with a truck in Saskatchewan province, police said on Saturday, sending shock waves across the hockey-crazy nation.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that there were 28 people on the bus including the driver.
Fourteen people were taken to various hospitals, with three in critical condition.
The bus was transporting the Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team when the accident occurred at about 5:00 pm on Friday near the Tisdale area, around 185 miles north of Regina, the Canadian Press reported.
“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Kevin Garinger, the team’s president, said in a statement.
“Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”
The team was headed to play in Game 5 of a playoff series against the Nipawin Hawks.
Condolences were pouring in from former hockey players, sports organizations and political leaders across the country.
“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a tweet.
Family and friends of the victims took to social media to express their grief.
“The Broncos bus crashed on the way to Nipawin tonight Ryan is in hospital. There were fatalities and we are heartbroken. We will be flying out tomorrow,” Michelle Straschnitzki said on Facebook regarding her son.
Established in 1970, The Humboldt Broncos are a team from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.
Timeline
