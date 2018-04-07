Body recovered in Port St Johns dam

Firefighters battle blaze on Table Mountain slopes
Local
Authorities are requesting that families searching for a missing person contact them to get more information on the incident.
CAPE TOWN - A body has been found floating in the Bulolo dam in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape.
Residents came across the body and alerted police.
Authorities are requesting that families searching for a missing person contact them to get more information on the incident.
The police's captain Nkosikho Mzuku said: “It is unclear as to how the drowning took place. The body of a 30-year-old man was pulled from the river after a brief search. The body was handed over to Port St Johns police. An inquest docket is under investigation.”
