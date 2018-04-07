Bedfordview community concerned about billboards erected onto bridges

Bedfordview councillor Jill Humphreys says there are serious safety hazards which come with placing billboards on bridges.

JOHANNESBURG - Bedfordview councillor Jill Humphreys says she's concerned with the billboards erected on bridges in the area in contravention of municipal and national laws.

It's understood a certain billboard placing company has been ignoring calls from Humphreys and community members by continuing to place billboards on bridges over highways.

Humphreys says on Saturday a billboard was re-erected on a Bedfordview suspension bridge after SANral took down the previous one.

She says there are serious safety hazards which come with placing billboards on bridges.

“Bridges were not built to withstand the wind shear, the bolts that go into them, the extra stress and strain that is put onto the bridge by these extra structures.”