Athol Trollip: I expected political attack in Nelson Mandela Bay

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Athol Trollip: I expected political attack in Nelson Mandela Bay

Addressing delegates in Tshwane, Athol Trollip says the Democratic Alliance must prepare for more challenges of positions in other provinces.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip addressing delegates at the DA’s elective congress in Tshwane. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip addressing delegates at the DA’s elective congress in Tshwane. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Athol Trollip says he expected the political attack on him as mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay.

Addressing delegates in Tshwane Saturday morning Trollip says the party must prepare for more challenges of positions in other provinces.

The opposition in Nelson Mandela Bay failed in its bid to debate a motion of no confidence against Trollip in March.

The party’s two-day congress has kicked off in Tshwane where new leaders will be elected.

The party is also expected to discuss land, transformation and other topics on Saturday afternoon.

Current leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairperson James Selfe have been nominated unopposed.

While Trolip and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga are competing for the position of federal chairperson.

Trollip says the party must unite as the political fight heats up towards next year's general elections.

“The onslaught in Nelson Mandela Bay was to be expected. We dealt them the most powerful, painful blow. But I want us all to understand that they’re not going to stop there, they’re going to take that fight to every one of our municipalities. We must be strong.”

WATCH: DA Elective Congress in Pretoria

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA