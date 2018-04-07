Athol Trollip: I expected political attack in Nelson Mandela Bay
Addressing delegates in Tshwane, Athol Trollip says the Democratic Alliance must prepare for more challenges of positions in other provinces.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Athol Trollip says he expected the political attack on him as mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay.
Addressing delegates in Tshwane Saturday morning Trollip says the party must prepare for more challenges of positions in other provinces.
The opposition in Nelson Mandela Bay failed in its bid to debate a motion of no confidence against Trollip in March.
#DACongress The congress is now underway. "We must trust our party's values." pic.twitter.com/ualkCp4Qzr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2018
The party’s two-day congress has kicked off in Tshwane where new leaders will be elected.
The party is also expected to discuss land, transformation and other topics on Saturday afternoon.
Current leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairperson James Selfe have been nominated unopposed.
While Trolip and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga are competing for the position of federal chairperson.
Trollip says the party must unite as the political fight heats up towards next year's general elections.
“The onslaught in Nelson Mandela Bay was to be expected. We dealt them the most powerful, painful blow. But I want us all to understand that they’re not going to stop there, they’re going to take that fight to every one of our municipalities. We must be strong.”
WATCH: DA Elective Congress in Pretoria
