At least 59,777 South Africans affected by Facebook data breach
The breach which affects more than 87 million Facebook users came after some 270,000-people allowed use of their data by a researcher.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 59,777 South African users were potentially impacted by the Facebook, Cambridge Analityica data breach.
In 2013, a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan created a personality quiz app. Through the app, Kogan scraped the data of all their friends as well, a move allowed by Facebook until 2015.
The researcher then sold the data to Cambridge Analytica, which was against Facebook rules.
A Facebook spokesperson says 33 users in South Africa downloaded the quiz app and the 59,777 were friends of those who would have installed the app elsewhere in the world.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says there was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.
“But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that.”
Zuckerberg says Facebook has a number of plans to prevent something like this happening again.
“First, we will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform to dramatically reduce data access in 2014, and we will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. We will ban any developer from our platform that does not agree to a thorough audit. And if we find developers that misused personally identifiable information, we will ban them and tell everyone affected by those apps. That includes people whose data Kogan misused here as well.”
