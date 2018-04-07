Another legal blow for Jacob Zuma
The High Court in Pretoria had ordered the former president to personally pick up the costs for his failed bid to have the Public Protector’s ‘State of Capture’ report reviewed and set aside.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn his predecessor’s appeal of the personal costs order against Zuma for the failed bid to review the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.
The full bench found Zuma’s conduct was ill-advised and reckless.
In court papers, the presidency says Ramaphosa is not liable for the punitive costs ordered against his predecessor in his personal capacity, adding that it does not act on Zuma’s behalf.
This means Zuma has an expensive gamble on his hands, either he coughs up the estimated R10 million in legal fees, or he personally applies for leave to appeal the costs order.
But if he fails, he accrues further costs he will have to fork out of his own pocket.
This is yet another legal blow for the former president, who is also fighting against an application by the Democratic Alliance to have him pay for nearly a decade’s worth a litigation in the spy tapes saga.
