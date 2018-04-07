ANC mourns death of George Nene

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called George Nene one of the best diplomats.

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of condolence are pouring in for former ambassador to Nigeria and Switzerland George Nene who has passed away.

Nene died on Friday but details about his death are not yet known.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called Nene one of the best diplomats.

She says he died at a time when the country still needed his experience and wisdom.

The African National Congress’ Pule Mabe says the party also mourns his death.

“We’re working with the family to make sure that our former comrade is accorded the dignity he deserves.”

Nene was South Africa’s first high commissioner to Nigeria and a former Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations in Geneva.