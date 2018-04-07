6 drunk drivers arrested in WC since start of weekend
A total of R174,000 in fines have been issued and one person was killed in a motor car accident when a bakkie crashed into a truck in Ceres.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Traffic Department has arrested six drivers since the start of the weekend due to driving under the influence.
A total of R174,000 in fines have been issued.
In Ceres, one person was killed in a motor car accident when a bakkie crashed into a truck.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “We also the speed of several vehicles since yesterday and prosecuted 32 drivers for exceeding the different speed limits. The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape province since yesterday was 143 (km) in a 120 (km) zone.”
