Zuma supporters in good spirits after case postponed
Some of the uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans, who came out in their numbers to support Zuma, sang and chanted struggle songs.
DURBAN - Jacob Zuma’s supporters were in a celebratory mood at the Durban High Court on Friday.
#ZumaCharges the crowd has grown bigger...over a thousand people one could say. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/56eEjH8wvP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
Some of the uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans, who came out in their numbers to support Zuma, sang and chanted struggle songs.
On the sound system, supporters played gospel songs while hundreds remained around the court after the hearing.
The former president’s corruption case has been provisionally adjourned to 8 June, pending the submission of a review application by his lawyers.
The matter was heard in less than half an hour.
Inside the courtroom, Zuma donned a sheepish smile and turned around while in the dock to raise his arms to greet the supporters who were there.
Some of his supporters inside court included former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and most of the now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal leadership, such Sihle Zikalala and Willies Mchunu.
Zuma ends his speech with one of his favourite songs. #zumacharges 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/h0lkytGSKv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#ZumaCharges Zuma tells supporters he is happy they came and exercised their constitutional right to come associate and support him. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
The former president sat solemnly as he listened to proceedings.
After the hearing, however, he hit out at his detractors, saying he has been wounded by the people that he grew up with.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.