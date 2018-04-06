Zuma supporters in good spirits after case postponed

Some of the uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans, who came out in their numbers to support Zuma, sang and chanted struggle songs.

DURBAN - Jacob Zuma’s supporters were in a celebratory mood at the Durban High Court on Friday.

#ZumaCharges the crowd has grown bigger...over a thousand people one could say. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/56eEjH8wvP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

On the sound system, supporters played gospel songs while hundreds remained around the court after the hearing.

The former president’s corruption case has been provisionally adjourned to 8 June, pending the submission of a review application by his lawyers.

The matter was heard in less than half an hour.

Inside the courtroom, Zuma donned a sheepish smile and turned around while in the dock to raise his arms to greet the supporters who were there.

Some of his supporters inside court included former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and most of the now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal leadership, such Sihle Zikalala and Willies Mchunu.

Zuma ends his speech with one of his favourite songs. #zumacharges 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/h0lkytGSKv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

#ZumaCharges Zuma tells supporters he is happy they came and exercised their constitutional right to come associate and support him. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

The former president sat solemnly as he listened to proceedings.

After the hearing, however, he hit out at his detractors, saying he has been wounded by the people that he grew up with.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)