Zuma supporter: Charges against Zuma are personal
Obed Mbatha, who stood by Zuma during his rape trial, is again showing solidarity.
DURBAN - A staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma who is waiting outside the Durban High Court says that the initial decision to scrap the charges against him was correct and should have been upheld.
Obed Mbatha, who stood by Zuma during his rape trial, is again showing solidarity after all these years, as the former president prepares to face charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.
#ZumaCharges Inside the Court precinct Zuma has been met by members of the clergy for prayers before entering the court . ZN pic.twitter.com/ZiW9wTDutN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
Mbatha was in exile with Zuma and has obtained accreditation to be inside the court alongside dozens of journalists. He says he wants to hear for himself why the statesman is being hauled before a judge.
“I don’t believe he has charges against him. I believe what Mokotedi Mpshe did was very good. Why are they bringing this back? I can’t just tell you, but I think there are some personal issues against him.”
The proceeding is almost at the courthouse now where Zuma is scheduled to appear. 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/KtSJ8VelA2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
Mbatha says he has a long-standing history with the Zuma family.
“I know his family and brothers. I have been sitting up with his children all these years. I know the family members. They are all my children.”
Proceedings are expected to get underway at soon.
Follow EWN’s live blog for the latest developments on this story.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Edward Zuma: My father feels betrayed by the ANC
-
[WATCH LIVE] Jacob Zuma appears in court
-
Niehaus: Many leaders feel ANC wrong not to support Zuma
-
#AllBlackWithADoek: Don a doek for Mama Winnie on Friday
-
Zuma receives prayers on arrival at court
-
[UPDATE] Night vigil in support of Zuma underway ahead of court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.