Zuma supporter: Charges against Zuma are personal

Obed Mbatha, who stood by Zuma during his rape trial, is again showing solidarity.

DURBAN - A staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma who is waiting outside the Durban High Court says that the initial decision to scrap the charges against him was correct and should have been upheld.

Obed Mbatha, who stood by Zuma during his rape trial, is again showing solidarity after all these years, as the former president prepares to face charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

#ZumaCharges Inside the Court precinct Zuma has been met by members of the clergy for prayers before entering the court . ZN pic.twitter.com/ZiW9wTDutN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

Mbatha was in exile with Zuma and has obtained accreditation to be inside the court alongside dozens of journalists. He says he wants to hear for himself why the statesman is being hauled before a judge.

“I don’t believe he has charges against him. I believe what Mokotedi Mpshe did was very good. Why are they bringing this back? I can’t just tell you, but I think there are some personal issues against him.”

The proceeding is almost at the courthouse now where Zuma is scheduled to appear. 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/KtSJ8VelA2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

Mbatha says he has a long-standing history with the Zuma family.

“I know his family and brothers. I have been sitting up with his children all these years. I know the family members. They are all my children.”

Proceedings are expected to get underway at soon.

