Zuma receives prayers on arrival at court

Former president Jacob Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the Durban High Court where he will finally answer to 16 charges from almost a decade ago relating to the arms deal.

Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The charges against him were dropped in 2009, however National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams announced last month that they would prosecute the former president.

Zuma is receiving prayers in the court precinct before his appearance on corruption charges.

Dozens of priests and clergy are currently laying their hands over him before he enters the court room.

His motorcade arrived a short while ago and some of his supporters ran behind the state vehicles to demonstrate their affection for Zuma.

The former president is flanked by former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and other provincial leaders, presumably attending in their individual capacity.

Proceedings are meant to begin at this hour.

Meanwhile, outside court, a stage has been set up where Zuma is expected to address supporters after his appearance.

Hundreds of Zuma's supporters are gathered outside court where they are now singing songs about the former president.

There is a high police presence at the court and a stage has been set up and where Zuma will be addressing his supporters when he comes out of court.

Pastors will lead the supporters in what's being described as the mother of all prayers.

They say they want to pray for angels to surround Zuma as he faces the judge this morning.