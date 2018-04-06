Zuma receives prayers on arrival at court
Former president Jacob Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at the Durban High Court where he will finally answer to 16 charges from almost a decade ago relating to the arms deal.
Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
The charges against him were dropped in 2009, however National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams announced last month that they would prosecute the former president.
Zuma is receiving prayers in the court precinct before his appearance on corruption charges.
Dozens of priests and clergy are currently laying their hands over him before he enters the court room.
His motorcade arrived a short while ago and some of his supporters ran behind the state vehicles to demonstrate their affection for Zuma.
The former president is flanked by former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and other provincial leaders, presumably attending in their individual capacity.
Proceedings are meant to begin at this hour.
#ZumaCharges Former President Zuma’s motorcade has now arrived at the DBN High Court. Court proceedings will begin at 9am. ZN pic.twitter.com/sdR8uBMtZq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#ZumaCharges Inside the Court precinct Zuma has been met by members of the clergy for prayers before entering the court . ZN pic.twitter.com/ZiW9wTDutN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#ZumaCharges Zuma walking inside court wearing a sheepish smile . ZN pic.twitter.com/w1YbgMqwYK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
Meanwhile, outside court, a stage has been set up where Zuma is expected to address supporters after his appearance.
Hundreds of Zuma's supporters are gathered outside court where they are now singing songs about the former president.
There is a high police presence at the court and a stage has been set up and where Zuma will be addressing his supporters when he comes out of court.
Pastors will lead the supporters in what's being described as the mother of all prayers.
They say they want to pray for angels to surround Zuma as he faces the judge this morning.
Popular in Politics
-
Edward Zuma: My father feels betrayed by the ANC
-
[WATCH LIVE] Jacob Zuma appears in court
-
Niehaus: Many leaders feel ANC wrong not to support Zuma
-
#AllBlackWithADoek: Don a doek for Mama Winnie on Friday
-
[UPDATE] Night vigil in support of Zuma underway ahead of court appearance
-
ANC accused of flip-flopping on troubled Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.