Zim cholera resurfaces, claims 1 life
The threat of cholera was thought to have subsided following the death of 4 people in January in Chegutu, which is about an hour’s drive southwest of the capital.
HARARE - Cholera has resurfaced in Harare with the authorities reporting the death of a man on the outskirts of the capital.
The authorities have set up an emergency treatment camp to deal with further cases.
The threat of cholera was thought to have subsided following the death of four people in January in Chegutu, which is about an hour’s drive southwest of the capital.
But on Friday, the Harare City Council says a 46-year-old man has died of cholera in the Stoneridge suburb.
Spokesperson Michael Chideme says the man won’t be buried in his rural home to prevent the spread of the disease.
State radio says that instead, the man will be buried in the capital.
The risk of cholera has been heightened by unseasonably late rains this year.
Few people in Zimbabwe have forgotten the 2008 epidemic that led to 4,000 deaths.
Popular in Africa
-
Man reportedly loses arm while swimming in crocodile pool in Victoria Falls
-
[FACTBOX] Zuma joins small club of African leaders in the dock
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
'Child workers at Zimbabwe’s tobacco farms face serious health risks'
-
Grace Mugabe embroiled in bitter dispute over gold mine
-
Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.