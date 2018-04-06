Zim cholera resurfaces, claims 1 life

The threat of cholera was thought to have subsided following the death of 4 people in January in Chegutu, which is about an hour’s drive southwest of the capital.

HARARE - Cholera has resurfaced in Harare with the authorities reporting the death of a man on the outskirts of the capital.

The authorities have set up an emergency treatment camp to deal with further cases.

The threat of cholera was thought to have subsided following the death of four people in January in Chegutu, which is about an hour’s drive southwest of the capital.

But on Friday, the Harare City Council says a 46-year-old man has died of cholera in the Stoneridge suburb.

Spokesperson Michael Chideme says the man won’t be buried in his rural home to prevent the spread of the disease.

State radio says that instead, the man will be buried in the capital.

The risk of cholera has been heightened by unseasonably late rains this year.

Few people in Zimbabwe have forgotten the 2008 epidemic that led to 4,000 deaths.