‘Young women owe it to Madikizela-Mandela to live up to legacy’
The SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela must be celebrated for what she is - a symbol of the revolution.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana says young women owe it to the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to take up her legacy and lead the country.
Jarana says her legacy should not only be observed but be emulated as well.
The SAA CEO was speaking outside the stalwart’s Soweto home where mourners are still arriving to pay homage to the freedom fighter who died on Monday.
Jarana says Madikizela-Mandela must be celebrated for what she is - a symbol of the revolution.
“She became the symbol of resistance when the times were very difficult in the country. When it was not fashionable to actually fight actually against oppression.”
He says the woman who the country has come to know as the mother of the nation would have liked to see young women excel.
“She would have loved to see young women being at the forefront of that struggle for development, building the country, building the economy.”
Although the number of officials trickling in on Friday has been less than the other days, groups of young women dressed in black with doeks over their heads continue to arrive.
