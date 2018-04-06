Popular Topics
Jacob Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June

The former president is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

A screengrab of former President Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018.
39 minutes ago

DURBAN - Judge Themba Sishi has adjourned the Jacob Zuma case until 8 June.

The former president is appearing in the Durban High Court facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Last month, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced that after nearly 10 years, Zuma would go on trial.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma in the dock

Schabir Shaik was convicted to 15 years in prison for his involvement in facilitating a bribe for Zuma from French arms manufacturer Thint in exchange for political protection during the investigation into the arms deal.

More details to follow.

Timeline

