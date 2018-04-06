Jacob Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June

The former president is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

DURBAN - Judge Themba Sishi has adjourned the Jacob Zuma case until 8 June.

The former president is appearing in the Durban High Court facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Last month, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced that after nearly 10 years, Zuma would go on trial.

Schabir Shaik was convicted to 15 years in prison for his involvement in facilitating a bribe for Zuma from French arms manufacturer Thint in exchange for political protection during the investigation into the arms deal.

