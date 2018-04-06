Jacob Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June
The former president is facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
DURBAN - Judge Themba Sishi has adjourned the Jacob Zuma case until 8 June.
The former president is appearing in the Durban High Court facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Last month, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced that after nearly 10 years, Zuma would go on trial.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma in the dock
#ZumaCharges For the state , SC Billy downers is leading the team which includes Raymond Mathenjwa and Alnicia Coetzee.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
Schabir Shaik was convicted to 15 years in prison for his involvement in facilitating a bribe for Zuma from French arms manufacturer Thint in exchange for political protection during the investigation into the arms deal.
#ZumaCharges [WATCH] Zuma entering the court room here at the Durban High Court with those here in support of him saying “Zuma, Zuma Zuma.” He’s sitting next to his co-accused Christine Guerrier who is representing the Thales legal department in Paris. ZN pic.twitter.com/YKLSiDsQmO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#ZumaCharges Zuma walking inside court wearing a sheepish smile . ZN pic.twitter.com/w1YbgMqwYK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
More details to follow.
