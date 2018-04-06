[WATCH] David Mabuza: Mahlangu is a reminder that this must never happen again

Louise McAuliffe | David Mabuza, Solomon Mahlangu’s family and guests re-enacted his last moments as they climbed the 52 Steps to the reconstructed gallows at Kgosi Mampuru 11 Correctional Facility formerly know as Pretoria’s Central Prison on the 39th commemoration of his execution.