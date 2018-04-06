Popular Topics
Go

Violence breaks out on Israel-Gaza border

Thousands of Palestinian protestors are burning tyres and demanding Israel end its occupation. The Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza board has been declared a closed military zone.

A picture taken on 15 February 2018 from the western Gaza strip border town of Rafah in shows a smoke plume rising on the Egyptian side of the border following an explosion. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

ISRAEL/GAZA - Violence has broken out on the Israel-Gaza border in a so-called day of tyres called by the Hamas group.

Thousands of Palestinian protestors are burning tyres and demanding Israel end its occupation.

The Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza board has been declared a closed military zone.

There were plumes of smoke that are coming across the border from Gaza where there are reports from the Palestinian Health Ministry that there are 40 people injured.

Initial reports suggest that one person has died from his wounds but that still needs to be independently verified.

The health ministry is also saying that most of the injuries are, as to be expected, to the upper body.

There are reports that the Palestinian protestors have reached two border points in eastern Rafah and east Bregje but it’s not yet clear if they’ve managed to penetrate the border.

The Israeli army is repeatedly saying that they will allow for no protestors to enter Israel.

