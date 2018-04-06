UDM believes no confidence motion against Trollip will succeed

A special meeting to vote on the motion against Trollip, speaker Jonathan Lawack and other mayoral committee members erupted into chaos last week.

CAPE TOWN - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro believes a motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip will succeed when its debated next week.

A special meeting to vote on the motion against Trollip, speaker Jonathan Lawack and other mayoral committee members erupted into chaos last week.

The proceedings have now been rescheduled for this coming Tuesday.

UDM party leader in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro council Mongameli Bobani claims a coalition government with the DA is not a workable arrangement.

“The DA always acts as a big brother to other smaller parties. The UDM is the one that exposed the corruption under the leadership of Trollip who is under the leadership of the DA. Ultimately, we reported those cases to the Hawks and they are still investigating those cases.”

The African National Congress's Andile Lungisa says the party is dissatisfied with service delivery to the poor in the metro under Trollip's leadership.

“Our townships' litter is flying all over the show, they are dirty and not clean.”

Trollip says he's unaware of corruption allegations being levelled against him but is open to any investigation in this regard.

He says the DA will continue to fulfil the electorate's wishes and work for change in the metro.