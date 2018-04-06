UCT, UP researchers recognised at women in science awards
Professor Heather Zar was honoured for establishing a research programme on pneumonia, TB & asthma. Danielle Twilley received an award for her research into melanoma treatment.
CAPE TOWN - A University of Cape Town researcher has walked away with the L’Oréal Foundation and Unesco 2018 Woman in Science Award.
Professor Heather Zar has been honoured for her excellence in establishing a research programme on pneumonia, tuberculosis and asthma.
The aim of this initiative is to improve diagnosis, develop better ways of preventing illnesses, as well as to find better treatment methods for these diseases.
Meanwhile, University of Pretoria’s Danielle Twilley received the International Rising Talent Award for research into the treatment of melanoma.
The L’Oréal-Unesco for Women in Science Awards recognises women who remain under-represented in various fields, such as science.
Unesco says barely 28% of researchers are women.
