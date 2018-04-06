Two killed in suspected gang violence incidents in Bonteheuwel, Manenberg

A man was shot dead in Manenberg on Wednesday night, allegedly by gangsters.

CAPE TOWN - Gang violence has spiked yet again in at least two Cape Town communities.

A man was shot dead in Manenberg on Wednesday night, allegedly by gangsters.

Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says the man had confronted a group of armed men. He was then shot dead.

"The other sad part for me is a family stopped a police van and asked for assistance because he was still alive. The policeman didn’t take note of them. He just drove on. This is the reality for the people of Manenberg."

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating whether a suspected gangster who was arrested on Thursday in the area could be linked to the killing.

In Bonteheuwel, a suspected gang member was also gunned down on Thursday night.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)