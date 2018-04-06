Trevor Manuel urges South Africans to remember all struggle heroes

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Cape Town’s St George's Cathedral on Thursday night to pay respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at an interfaith service.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been urged to remember all those who were part of the struggle against apartheid when remembering Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Several memorial services are being held across the country

“And in remembering Mam’ Winnie let us remember all of those who sacrificed to bring through the struggles in our lives,” former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel said.

