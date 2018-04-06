Trevor Manuel rages at Ace Magashule over Brandfort Museum delay
People gathered at the St George's Cathedral on Thursday for an interfaith service to remember Madikizela-Mandela.
CAPE TOWN - Trevor Manuel has used a memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to criticise African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule for delays in the Brandfort Museum saga.
People gathered at the St George's Cathedral on Thursday for an interfaith service to remember Madikizela-Mandela.
She passed away on Monday at the Milpark Hospital, at the age of 81.
WATCH: Trevor Manuel demands answers over Madikizela-Mandela museum
Manuel says that the house in Brandfort in the Free State, where Madikizela-Mandela was banished to, must be a left as a place of remembrance.
“That place of pain must be a place where we take our children and our public servants to remind them of the words of Madiba at his inauguration, ‘Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another.’”
WATCH: Cape Town remembers Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
All those who addressed the memorial spoke fondly of Madikizela-Mandela’s strength and bravery in the face of brutality during the apartheid regime.
Former ANC member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor reminded mourners how Madikizela-Mandela was years ahead of even her own party, saying she spoke of the importance of land expropriation more than two decades ago.
“In one of the interviews she spoke about the land issue. I think she was very futuristic. The issues we’re grappling with today are issues she dealt with years ago.”
Affectionately known as the mother of the nation, the former first lady and MP will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on 14 April.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.