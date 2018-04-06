Julius Malema adds that he's not trying to drive white people away but rather he's fighting for those who have been dispossessed.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says there's nothing wrong with occupying land.

He's told supporters in George that there is nothing illegal about it.

Malema is addressing community members at the Thembalethu Stadium on the sensitive issue.

“It is your land. How do you say we are wrong by asking people to go and occupy what is rightfully theirs?”

He says people should not fear land occupation.

“Take old material when you go to occupy land and when the police come to take it, just say ‘you can take, I’m coming back tomorrow.’”

The EFF leader says he is urging white people to share the land

He says his only issue is with white supremacists wanting to maintain the status quo where black people own 4% of land while white people own more than 70%.

“These whites belong here with us, we’re neighbours but they must be prepared to share the land. The only problem we have with them is that they don’t want to share the land.”

Malema says the best way black people can regain their dignity and confidence is by owning land.

In attendance were some of the party's national leaders including Chairperson Dali Mpofu, Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Godrich Gardee.

Malema made mention of farm attacks that made news recently.

“They are the ones killing our people, feed them to the lions and say they look like monkeys. They kill children because they passed through the farm of a white person on their way to school. They kill children and say they intruded the farm and were fishing illegally.”

He acknowledged that white farmers are often victims of crime on farms but disputed some people's views that this constitutes a genocide, saying the numbers simply don't bear that out.