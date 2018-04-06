‘There's nothing wrong with occupying land’
Julius Malema adds that he's not trying to drive white people away but rather he's fighting for those who have been dispossessed.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says there's nothing wrong with occupying land.
He's told supporters in George that there is nothing illegal about it.
Malema is addressing community members at the Thembalethu Stadium on the sensitive issue.
“It is your land. How do you say we are wrong by asking people to go and occupy what is rightfully theirs?”
He says people should not fear land occupation.
“Take old material when you go to occupy land and when the police come to take it, just say ‘you can take, I’m coming back tomorrow.’”
Malema adds that he's not trying to drive white people away but rather he's fighting for those who have been dispossessed.
The EFF leader says he is urging white people to share the land
He says his only issue is with white supremacists wanting to maintain the status quo where black people own 4% of land while white people own more than 70%.
“These whites belong here with us, we’re neighbours but they must be prepared to share the land. The only problem we have with them is that they don’t want to share the land.”
Malema says the best way black people can regain their dignity and confidence is by owning land.
In attendance were some of the party's national leaders including Chairperson Dali Mpofu, Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Godrich Gardee.
Malema made mention of farm attacks that made news recently.
“They are the ones killing our people, feed them to the lions and say they look like monkeys. They kill children because they passed through the farm of a white person on their way to school. They kill children and say they intruded the farm and were fishing illegally.”
He acknowledged that white farmers are often victims of crime on farms but disputed some people's views that this constitutes a genocide, saying the numbers simply don't bear that out.
#EFFLandExpropriationRally WATCH Malema on land occupation. MK pic.twitter.com/6wtUiZpGhL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#EFFLandExpropriationRally Malema in doubling social grants. MK pic.twitter.com/KzB0vwy6Qo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#EFFLandExpropriationRally Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opens the rally with the national anthem. BM pic.twitter.com/WHvDRDV34n— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
#EFFLandExpropriationRally Malema concludes his address. MK pic.twitter.com/20VJIAoHpx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'
-
Several ANC leaders support ‘beloved’ Zuma in court
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
NPA: Constitution allows Zuma to exercise his rights amid corruption case
-
'I've been wounded by the people I grew up with'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.