‘Struggle stalwarts like Mahlangu, Madikizela-Mandela must be remembered’
Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla is paying tribute to the struggle icon at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria in commemoration of Mahlangu’s execution there 39 years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla says that struggle stalwarts like Solomon Mahlangu must be remembered for their bravery when fighting against apartheid.
Makwetla has paid tribute to the struggle icon at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria in commemoration of Mahlangu’s execution there 39 years ago.
The deputy minister says that the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela this week means another brave person has been added to the list of freedom fighters.
“When they talk about the life of Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela and when you talk about the life story of Solomon Mahlangu, you’re talking about people who are the representation of our people’s commitment.”
Deputy President David Mabuza and other Cabinet ministers are expected to pay tribute to Mahlangu on Friday morning.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
