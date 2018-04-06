Several ANC leaders support ‘beloved’ Zuma in court
DURBAN - Several senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders have supported Jacob Zuma in court as the former president faced corruption charges, saying they are doing so because they love him.
Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday where his case was postponed to June to allow his legal team to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to reinstate the charges against him.
Almost all the members of the now disbanded Kwazulu-Natal ANC leadership rallied behind Zuma with former provincial chair Sihle Zikalala leading the charge.
He was unapologetic about being present alongside Zuma, telling the former president’s supporters that he is rallying behind Zuma because of the good work he did when he served the ANC and the nation.
“[We support him because of] His good deeds and the way they touched us.”
MKMVA NEC member Carl Niehaus was also there.
“How can I be told that I may not come here and support Msholozi when he supported me in those difficult times?”
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoaneng also expressed support for Zuma.
“You made that ANC."
Former ministers Des Van Rooyan and Faith Muthambi were also present alongside Zuma.
