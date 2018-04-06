Scopa blamed for creating impasse over critical SAPS software service cut

Police confirmed on Thursday that FDA had shut down certain systems but contingency plans were being put in place, to ensure operations continue unhindered and service delivery is not affected.

PRETORIA - The company accused of holding the police and justice system to ransom by cutting the use of critical software has accused Parliament’s Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa) for the current impasse.

Keith Keating, director at Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), warned on Wednesday that the use and access to key software would be suspended if he was not paid for services dating back to November.

Police confirmed on Thursday that FDA had shut down certain systems but contingency plans were being put in place, to ensure operations continue unhindered and service delivery is not affected.

In a letter, the FDA says Scopa's alleged unlawful order to the police to terminate all contracts with it and to withhold all payments is to blame for the current situation.

The company says it hasn’t been paid for five months but continued to provide services as per its contract.

The FDA says if its contracts with the police were awarded irregularly, as alleged, then review proceedings should have been initiated, adding charges should have been brought against the implicated parties.

It says the encouragement by Scopa for the police to act unlawfully creates an untenable precedent.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service says its seeking legal advice on this matter and will act accordingly.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)