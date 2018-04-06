Saccawu condemns alleged assault on Rodizio Brazilian employee
Fortune Moyo, a cleaner at Rodizio Brazilian, has accused owner Joss Da Costa of throwing a kettle of boiling water at him for eating leftover sauce from a pot.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has condemned the assault of a worker at a Fourways restaurant allegedly by the owner.
Fortune Moyo, a cleaner at Rodizio Brazilian, has accused owner Joss Da Costa of throwing a kettle of boiling water at him for eating leftover sauce from a pot.
Da Costa has denied doing this intentionally, saying Moyo happened to be in the way when he threw the kettle to the ground out of anger.
Saccawu's Steve Majova says an inspector has been sent to the restaurant.
“We have laid a complaint to the bargaining council for an inspector to go and check issues such as health and safety of workers and check the incident itself because we want an incident report. Also, to interview other workers as to what happened there. Then once we have all the facts, we will take it from there.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
‘I am being treat like a criminal by people I trust’
-
'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
Several ANC leaders support ‘beloved’ Zuma in court
-
Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela honoured with #AllBlackWithADoek
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.