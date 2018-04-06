Saccawu condemns alleged assault on Rodizio Brazilian employee

Fortune Moyo, a cleaner at Rodizio Brazilian, has accused owner Joss Da Costa of throwing a kettle of boiling water at him for eating leftover sauce from a pot.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has condemned the assault of a worker at a Fourways restaurant allegedly by the owner.

Fortune Moyo, a cleaner at Rodizio Brazilian, has accused owner Joss Da Costa of throwing a kettle of boiling water at him for eating leftover sauce from a pot.

Da Costa has denied doing this intentionally, saying Moyo happened to be in the way when he threw the kettle to the ground out of anger.

Saccawu's Steve Majova says an inspector has been sent to the restaurant.

“We have laid a complaint to the bargaining council for an inspector to go and check issues such as health and safety of workers and check the incident itself because we want an incident report. Also, to interview other workers as to what happened there. Then once we have all the facts, we will take it from there.”