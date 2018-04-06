'SA would be boring without white people'

Julius Malema says nowhere in the EFF’s manifesto does it say that whites must be driven to the sea.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says South Africa would be boring without white people and the minority group has no reason to fear the land issue.

Malema was speaking to dozens of his supporters outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court after his land grab case was postponed 27 July.

He was due to answer to an alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act for inciting his supporters to invade land.

But his application to challenge this act is still due to be heard in the Pretoria High Court, prompting a postponement of Friday’s proceedings.

“We complement one another. Can you imagine one day you wake up and there are no trees? The place will look so strange. Like one day we wake up and there are no white people. That will not be the South Africa we know.”

The EFF leader says black and white people complement one another and nowhere in his party's manifesto does it say the minority group should be driven into the sea.

Malema says land must be returned to the hands of its rightful owners.

“The land must be taken from those who have stolen our land. The land is everything because if our people do not have the land, their dignity will not be restored.”

But Malema says this doesn't mean that whites must be driven away.

“There’s no need for whites to be scared and there’s no need for a false alarm. South Africa will be a boring country without white people.”

#EFFLandExpropriationRally George community members at the Thembalethu Stadium ahead of the EFFs land expropriation rally today. @MasaKekana pic.twitter.com/jiOxVigcqs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

#EFFLandExpropriationRally Malema arrives at the Thembalethu Stadium in George. MK pic.twitter.com/gbM2RdjAeW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018