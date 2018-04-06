SA players set to shine at IPL

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc and David Warner will be missing from this year’s edition, but there are still a host of talented players that will light up cricket’s richest tournament.

JOHANNESBURG - The eleventh edition of the IPL gets underway on Saturday and even though some big names will be missing from this year’s competition, there will still be a host of talent on show throughout the month and a half long tournament.

Arguably the most talented of these players will come from South Africa, with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers leading the charge.

Du Plessis will once again represent the Chennai Super Kings, should he recover fully from his finger injury. Should the South African skipper be part of the set up for Stephen Fleming’s side, he would no doubt add much-needed hitting power to the middle order.

Imran Tahir could also turn his arm over should the Super Kings need him, with the leg-spinner taking 18 wickets in last year’s tournament and could be MS Dhoni’s strike bowler.

Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore with the Proteas batsmen potentially forming a deadly partnership for a side that already boasts the likes of Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson.

David Miller will once again don the colours of the Kings XI Punjab and while the left-hander might have disappointed in last year’s tournament, scoring just 83 runs from five games, he is still a popular player among Indian fans - and with a strike rate in excess of 140 its easy to see why.

Other South African players to look out for in the tournament include Chris Morris, who will represent the Delhi Daredevils and JP Duminy for the Mumbai Indians. The likes of Cameron Delport and Heinrich Klaasen will make their IPL debuts for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The opening game of the 2018 IPL will see the Mumbai Indians host the Chennai Super Kings at 16:30 pm.