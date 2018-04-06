SA netball team loses to Jamaica at Commonwealth Games

Coach Norma Plummer was full of praise for their opponents.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African netball team lost its first match at the Commonwealth Games, going down 57-46 to Jamaica.

Coach Norma Plummer was full of praise for their opponents.

“Congratulations to Jamaica. They were certainly able to bring it out at that end bit because of their experience. They have eight players playing in the international arena now. That's what I’m trying to build with South Africa. We've only got three.”

Captain Bongiwe Msomi says there is a lot to work on.

“We definitely had some great passages of play. Today’s errors let us down. We have to take them on and address them. Overall, it was a great effort in our first game.”

Msomi says she's proud of their efforts.

“I'm proud of our shooting side. I think the girls did a great job and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow throughout the tournament.”

They are back on court again when they face Northern Ireland on Saturday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)