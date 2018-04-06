Rodizio owner denies claims of intentionally assaulting employee
Da Costa says the reason he threw the kettle to the ground is because the workers had been using too much sugar to make tea.
JOHANNESBURG – The owner of a Fourways restaurant where an employee was burnt with boiling water has denied intentionally assaulting an employee, saying that the man happened to be in the way when he threw a boiling kettle.
Fortune Moyo has accused Joss da Costa, the owner of Rodizio Brazilian in Fourways where he works as a cleaner, of throwing a boiling kettle at him after accusing him of eating oxtail that was meant for customers.
Moyo has incurred severe wounds to his face and upper body.
Da Costa is facing a charge of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.
He says the reason he threw the kettle to the ground is because the workers had been using too much sugar to make tea.
But he has also accused Moyo of stealing on a number of occasions.
LISTEN: Angry boss threw boiling water on me, claims employee
