Report: Guptas file leave to appeal order on private jet

PRETORIA - The Guptas have reportedly filed for leave to appeal an earlier order that grounded their private jet which was last tracked flying in India and the Dubai several months ago.

The SABC is reporting that the family wants to challenge the order which was handed down in the High Court in Johannesburg last month.

The order follows an application by Export Development Canada (EDC), which bankrolled $41 million of the jet's $52 million purchase price in 2015.

The move to appeal the order grounding the Guptas’ private jet comes as no surprise given that it’s their primary means of transport between Europe, Dubai and India.

The court ordered that the Bombardier aircraft be kept at Lanseria Airport for safekeeping.

The EDC argued that it faced continued risk of being associated with the Guptas through the loan agreement and feared the aircraft may be used by the Guptas to evade justice.

This week, Indian tax authorities extended a deadline for the Guptas to present themselves to officials to explain their tax affairs, while Ajay Gupta was spotted in Dubai.

WATCH: Ajay Gupta in Dubai