Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case

The High Court in Pretoria had ordered former president Jacob Zuma to personally pick up the costs for his failed bid to have the public protector’s state of capture report reviewed and set aside.

PRETORIA - Former president Jacob Zuma has been dealt yet another legal blow with President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrawing the Presidency's challenge of a personal costs order against him.

The full bench found in December that Zuma’s conduct was ill-advised and reckless.

Zuma has been widely criticised for using the public purse to fight his legal battles which culminated in the personal cost orders against him in the state capture matter.

But soon after the ruling was handed down, he lodged an application to appeal the costs order.

Now President Ramaphosa has told the High Court that the Presidency has withdrawn that appeal.

Papers filed on Friday state that in terms of the punitive costs order, the current president is not liable in that the punitive costs were against the former president in his personal capacity and as such, the presidency does not act on his behalf.