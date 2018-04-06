Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
The High Court in Pretoria had ordered former president Jacob Zuma to personally pick up the costs for his failed bid to have the public protector’s state of capture report reviewed and set aside.
PRETORIA - Former president Jacob Zuma has been dealt yet another legal blow with President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrawing the Presidency's challenge of a personal costs order against him.
The High Court in Pretoria had ordered Zuma to personally pick up the costs for his failed bid to have the public protector’s state of capture report reviewed and set aside.
The full bench found in December that Zuma’s conduct was ill-advised and reckless.
Zuma has been widely criticised for using the public purse to fight his legal battles which culminated in the personal cost orders against him in the state capture matter.
But soon after the ruling was handed down, he lodged an application to appeal the costs order.
Now President Ramaphosa has told the High Court that the Presidency has withdrawn that appeal.
Papers filed on Friday state that in terms of the punitive costs order, the current president is not liable in that the punitive costs were against the former president in his personal capacity and as such, the presidency does not act on his behalf.
Popular in Politics
-
'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'
-
Several ANC leaders support ‘beloved’ Zuma in court
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
NPA: Constitution allows Zuma to exercise his rights amid corruption case
-
'I've been wounded by the people I grew up with'
-
Jacob Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.