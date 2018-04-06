Popular Topics
Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe Eskom, Transnet

Cyril Ramaphosa also wants the unit to determine whether civil proceedings should be instituted based on the outcome of the investigation.

Picture: EWN.

2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is cracking the whip on corruption at state-owned companies by ordering the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe Eskom and Transnet.

He wants the SIU to determine whether any losses suffered by the parastatals can be recovered.

Ramaphosa also wants the unit to determine whether civil proceedings should be instituted based on the outcome of the investigation.

This will be the third investigation into maladministration at these two institutions.

A judicial commission of inquiry has already been established to probe state capture at state-owned companies, including Eskom and Transnet.

Parliament’s public enterprises committee has been conducting its own inquiry.

Now Ramaphosa wants the SIU to also probe maladministration at the entities.

According to a proclamation published in the Government Gazette on Friday, the SIU has been ordered to probe the unlawful conduct of employees and others as well as the misappropriation of public money that took place from 1 January 2010 to date.

In respect of Eskom, this includes coal and diesel contracts, maladministration at its key power stations Medupi, Kusile and Ingula and the appointment of McKinsey, Trillian and Regiment Capital to render services.

The procurement of goods and services at Transnet will be under the spotlight as well as any undisclosed interests that employees may have had.

