Praise & prayers ahead of Jacob Zuma’s court appearance

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to answer to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

DURBAN - Jacob Zuma’s supporters gathered at Dinizulu Park in Durban ahead of their march to the Durban High Court, where the former president is set to appear on Friday morning.

Religious organisations, business forum leaders, and members of the African National Congress and Black First Land First will also hold a prayer session outside of court.

Zuma is expected to answer to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

One of the former president’s supporters Bishop Nqoba Zindela says they are present because Zuma needs prayer.

The former president’s supporters sang songs of praise, one of which asked what he had done wrong.

Some supporters have again questioned the credibility and integrity of the judiciary.

#ZumaCharges situation at Dinizulu Parl where Zuma’s supporters are meeting. CM pic.twitter.com/pOt0fWiIZS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

WATCH Jacob Zuma’s supporters are asking in song “what has Zuma done?” #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/LHuIViBcFx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

ALL EYES ON ZUMA

There’s a high media presence as the much-anticipated case is set to get underway around 9am.

This case has sparked great interest from both local and international media since the charges against Zuma were reinstated in last month.

Most roads around the High Court have been cordoned off.

There’s talk that Zuma will be addressing the crowd before and after he appears in the dock.

Proceedings this morning aren’t expected to take long, with a postponement expected within minutes of the case being heard before the judges.

Some of the ANC regalia on sale today bearing the face of former President Zuma as people continue to gather at King Dinizulu Park in Durban. #ZumaCharges #zumatrial 🎥:@Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/tuPs9t2i2I — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

WATCH Zuma’s supporters have started gathering. They are now singing songs in support of the former president. #ZumaMarches. CM pic.twitter.com/xnKkDqCkaj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)