Police investigate death of Kagiso woman allegedly stabbed by boyfriend

JOHANNESBURG - West Rand police are investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

It's understood a man was arrested in connection with the murder after the woman's body was found with stab wounds in the area on Thursday.

Police say they received reports of a violent domestic dispute between the couple just moments before the body was found.

The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “According to one of the tenants who is a witness, he alleges that there was a fight between the couple so both the boyfriend and the girlfriend, they both drew knives and started stabbing each other until the boyfriend succumbed.”