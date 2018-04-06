Police investigate death of Kagiso woman allegedly stabbed by boyfriend

-
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxableBusiness
-
'ANC has set no rules when it comes to supporting Zuma'Politics
-
Saccawu condemns alleged assault on Rodizio Brazilian employeeLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on trade war fears, stocks upBusiness
-
Brazil's Lula fights prison order, won't turn himself in - sourceWorld
-
‘I am being treat like a criminal by people I trust’Politics
-
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxableBusiness
-
'ANC has set no rules when it comes to supporting Zuma'Politics
-
Saccawu condemns alleged assault on Rodizio Brazilian employeeLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on trade war fears, stocks upBusiness
-
‘I am being treat like a criminal by people I trust’Politics
-
‘Young women owe it to Madikizela-Mandela to live up to legacy’Local
-
SA players set to shine at IPLSport
-
Chaotic McGregor casts shadow over UFC 223Sport
-
SA netball team loses to Jamaica at Commonwealth GamesSport
-
Chad le Clos bags gold at Commonwealth GamesSport
-
Australia to have behaviour 'charter' in wake of ball-tamperingSport
-
Australia team culture criticism exaggerated, says PontingSport
Popular Topics
-
Nas in custody row with KelisLifestyle
-
Casey Affleck 'treated abominably' by Hollywood, says screenwriterLifestyle
-
'He's Funny That Way': Dylan, Kesha lend voices to LGBT songsLifestyle
-
Antonio Banderas says he won’t comment on Hollywood sex scandalLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Thoko Ntshiga: I’m just doing what I loveLifestyle
-
'Five Fingers for Marseilles' to release in USLifestyle
-
Channing Tatum turned down roles for family timeLifestyle
-
Tyra Banks says she tries her best to be honest with son (2)Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Jazz Epistles' legends brought to life in a bookLifestyle
-
‘I am being treat like a criminal by people I trust’Politics
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs casePolitics
-
‘There's nothing wrong with occupying land’Politics
-
UDM believes no confidence motion against Trollip will succeedPolitics
-
Several ANC leaders support ‘beloved’ Zuma in courtPolitics
-
NPA: Constitution allows Zuma to exercise his rights amid corruption casePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA’s constitutional democracyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The role of Sars in Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] The revolutionary who kept the spirit of resistance aliveOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first ladyOpinion
-
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxableBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on trade war fears, stocks upBusiness
-
Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe Eskom, TransnetBusiness
-
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possibleBusiness
-
Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investorsBusiness
-
Microsoft just signed the largest corporate solar deal in US historyBusiness
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
Police investigate death of Kagiso woman allegedly stabbed by boyfriend
It's understood a man was arrested in connection to the murder after the woman's body was found with stab wounds in the area on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - West Rand police are investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
It's understood a man was arrested in connection with the murder after the woman's body was found with stab wounds in the area on Thursday.
Police say they received reports of a violent domestic dispute between the couple just moments before the body was found.
The police's Solomon Sibiya said: “According to one of the tenants who is a witness, he alleges that there was a fight between the couple so both the boyfriend and the girlfriend, they both drew knives and started stabbing each other until the boyfriend succumbed.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case2 hours ago
-
‘I am being treat like a criminal by people I trust’one hour ago
-
'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'6 hours ago
-
'SA would be boring without white people'7 hours ago
-
Several ANC leaders support ‘beloved’ Zuma in court3 hours ago
-
Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela honoured with #AllBlackWithADoek8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.