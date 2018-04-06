Parly committee recommends removal of Icasa's Rubben Mohlaloga
Mohlaloga was convicted with accomplices of defrauding the Land Bank but sentencing was postponed this week.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s communications committee has tabled a report to the National Assembly recommending that the Chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) be removed.
It says given the fraud conviction against Rubben Mohlaloga he can no longer serve in a position of trust and authority.
He was convicted with accomplices of defrauding the Land Bank but sentencing was postponed this week.
A former MP, Mohlaloga was first appointed as an Icasa councillor in 2013 even though he was already facing fraud charges.
He was convicted in January and Parliament’s communication committee gave him the opportunity to make representations as to why he should not be removed.
Last week, it resolved that he could not keep his position, especially since he defrauded money intended for emerging black farmers, while he was Parliament’s chairperson of the agriculture committee.
Chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana says the final step to have Mohlaloga officially removed will rest with the National Assembly if it concurs with the report’s recommendation that he be removed.
Popular in Local
-
'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
NPA: Constitution allows Zuma to exercise his rights amid corruption case
-
'I've been wounded by the people I grew up with'
-
Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela honoured with #AllBlackWithADoek
-
[GALLERY] #AllBlackWithADoek in honour of Mama Winnie
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.