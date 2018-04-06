Parly committee recommends removal of Icasa's Rubben Mohlaloga

Mohlaloga was convicted with accomplices of defrauding the Land Bank but sentencing was postponed this week.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s communications committee has tabled a report to the National Assembly recommending that the Chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) be removed.

It says given the fraud conviction against Rubben Mohlaloga he can no longer serve in a position of trust and authority.

A former MP, Mohlaloga was first appointed as an Icasa councillor in 2013 even though he was already facing fraud charges.

He was convicted in January and Parliament’s communication committee gave him the opportunity to make representations as to why he should not be removed.

Last week, it resolved that he could not keep his position, especially since he defrauded money intended for emerging black farmers, while he was Parliament’s chairperson of the agriculture committee.

Chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana says the final step to have Mohlaloga officially removed will rest with the National Assembly if it concurs with the report’s recommendation that he be removed.