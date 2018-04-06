Pair nabbed for robbing pedestrians in Montana

The suspects, aged 22 and 28, were nabbed shortly before 8 am on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town Metro Police officials have arrested two suspects accused of robbing pedestrians at the intersection of the N2 and Steve Biko Street in Montana.

Both of the attackers were carrying knives.

The city's Zelda Martin said: “The control room gave a description of the suspects with the assistance of CCTV cameras. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects ran away but were quickly apprehended. They were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons.”