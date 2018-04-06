NUM: Renewable energy deals will lead to massive job losses

Despite the projects offering the prospect of creating more than 50,000 jobs, the miners’ union says it's actually bad news for workers.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has come out against the signing of contacts with renewable energy producers.

This week, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe finally signed off on 27 contracts which will see wind, solar and hydro power projects tap into the country's power grid over the next five years.

Despite the projects offering the prospect of creating more than 50,000 jobs, the miners’ union says it's actually bad news for workers.

NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu explains: “It’s going to lead to massive job losses in towns like Witbank and other coal-powered stations will be closed down and about 40,000 workers stand to lose their jobs in Mpumalanga.”