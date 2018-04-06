NUM: Renewable energy deals will lead to massive job losses
Despite the projects offering the prospect of creating more than 50,000 jobs, the miners’ union says it's actually bad news for workers.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has come out against the signing of contacts with renewable energy producers.
This week, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe finally signed off on 27 contracts which will see wind, solar and hydro power projects tap into the country's power grid over the next five years.
Despite the projects offering the prospect of creating more than 50,000 jobs, the miners’ union says it's actually bad news for workers.
NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu explains: “It’s going to lead to massive job losses in towns like Witbank and other coal-powered stations will be closed down and about 40,000 workers stand to lose their jobs in Mpumalanga.”
Popular in Local
-
Dlamini defends Mama Winnie following Mbeki’s comments
-
Jacob Zuma set to finally have day in court
-
Mbalula defends Madikizela-Mandela over Stompie Seipei saga
-
[UPDATE] Night vigil in support of Zuma underway ahead of court appearance
-
[MUST READ] Graça Machel's letter to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.