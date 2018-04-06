Niehaus: Many leaders feel ANC wrong not to support Zuma
DURBAN – Several African National Congress (ANC) leaders are expected to show their support to Jacob Zuma on Friday morning despite the organisation seemingly distancing itself from the former president as he faces corruption charges.
One of the NEC members of the Unkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans, Carl Niehaus, has told Eyewitness News that many NEC members will come and rally behind Zuma today.
The ANC NEC previously said that the party's members can support people facing corruption charges but must not do so using the name or colours of the organisation.
Niehaus says many leaders feel the ANC was wrong not to support Zuma.
“So, we support comrade Jacob Zuma because he’s been one of the great liberation leaders in South Africa. He dedicated his whole life to the liberation of this country.”
