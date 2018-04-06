-
Dali Tambo: Forget the negatives, let’s celebrate Mama WinnieLocal
Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe Eskom, TransnetBusiness
[WATCH] David Mabuza: Mahlangu is a reminder that this must never happen againLocal
Parly committee recommends removal of Icasa's Rubben MohlalogaLocal
NPA: Constitution allows Zuma to exercise his rights amid corruption casePolitics
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possibleBusiness
Chaotic McGregor casts shadow over UFC 223Sport
SA netball team loses to Jamaica at Commonwealth GamesSport
Chad le Clos bags gold at Commonwealth GamesSport
Australia to have behaviour 'charter' in wake of ball-tamperingSport
Australia team culture criticism exaggerated, says PontingSport
Spieth back on top while Finau pens Masters folkloreSport
Nas in custody row with Kelis
Casey Affleck 'treated abominably' by Hollywood, says screenwriterLifestyle
'He's Funny That Way': Dylan, Kesha lend voices to LGBT songsLifestyle
Antonio Banderas says he won’t comment on Hollywood sex scandalLifestyle
[LISTEN] Thoko Ntshiga: I’m just doing what I loveLifestyle
'Five Fingers for Marseilles' to release in USLifestyle
Channing Tatum turned down roles for family timeLifestyle
Tyra Banks says she tries her best to be honest with son (2)Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Jazz Epistles' legends brought to life in a bookLifestyle
Jenna Dewan defends Channing Tatum after splitLifestyle
NPA: Constitution allows Zuma to exercise his rights amid corruption casePolitics
[WATCH LIVE] EFF holds rally in ThembalethuLocal
DA Federal Council meets ahead of party congressPolitics
'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'Politics
De Lille, DA row continuesPolitics
'SA would be boring without white people'Politics
[ANALYSIS] Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA’s constitutional democracyOpinion
[OPINION] The role of Sars in Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’Opinion
[ANALYSIS] The revolutionary who kept the spirit of resistance aliveOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA’s ‘mother of the nation’ who was never first ladyOpinion
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possibleBusiness
Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investorsBusiness
Microsoft just signed the largest corporate solar deal in US historyBusiness
Golden Arrow says no plans to implement fare increases yetLocal
NUM: Renewable energy deals will lead to massive job lossesLocal
#RandReport: Rand eases as dollar edges up, stocks riseBusiness
Nas in custody row with Kelis
Nas has asked a court to enforce his custody agreement with Kelis after accusing his ex-wife of denying him access to their son.
LONDON - Nas has accused Kelis of not allowing him agreed access to their son.
The former couple settled their custody battle over eight-year-old Knight last month, but the 44-year-old singer has claimed he tried to pick up the youngster for a scheduled visit last Friday and the singer began "screaming" at him and wouldn't let him take the child.
Nas wrote in court documents obtained by The Blast: "When I arrived at Kelis's house, she immediately began screaming at me, telling me that I could not take our son. She was so irate I did not know what to do."
While Kelis, 38, specifically asked to have Knight for Passover, there was no special arrangement for the Easter weekend, but Nas would have worked something out if she'd asked beforehand.
And according to the documents, Nas believes his ex-wife thinks their custody agreement is just a "guideline" which she doesn't have to abide by.
He included a text message conversation between them, which at one point quotes the 'Bossy' singer as saying: "The agreement we both agreed on is a guideline nothing more. You said and I quote 'we can make it whatever we need and talk about it I just want something on paper' end quote."
Later in the conversation, the 'If I Ruled the World' hitmaker said he would take Kelis to court.
She replied: "Take me dummy. Take me. Have you not seen I'm not afraid of you anymore!!! ... I will not be intimidated by you and we are going to court anyway.(sic)"
Nas also accused Kelis of stopping him from picking Knight up at school when it's his turn but he doesn't want to make that an issue.
He noted: "I don't want to have a confrontation with Kelis, particularly one at our son's school."
The rapper is seeking an order to enforce the agreement and to sanction his ex-wife for her actions.
