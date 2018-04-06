Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela honoured with #AllBlackWithADoek
Images of women wearing all black and donning doeks or berets have populated social media, in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG – Following the African National Congress (ANC)’s call for all women in South Africa to wear black and don doeks in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, women across the country have honoured the call.
Madikizela-Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday at the age of 81.
On their social media pages, the ANC said: “Winnie Mandela didn’t die. She multiplied.” Multiple images of women wearing all black and donning doeks or berets have populated social media.
People have posted their pictures posing with their arms up with a clenched fist, using her famous quotes, while others wrote “Amandla!” and “Rest in power mama.”
“there is nothing the apartheid government has not done to me. There isn’t any pain I haven’t known.” #AllBlackWithADoek #RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/SCZlsvlmNp— His Highness (@Nconco) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek Thank you for the tireless contribution to the emancipation of the black child,we promise to never sit on the sidelines! pic.twitter.com/208lp1Ym1y— Zodwa (@madamzoe) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek @imanrappetti @POWER987News @power987 Together in mama Winnie's spirit. pic.twitter.com/fxnU6RLGru— Bo... (@Stikzx) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/jRFYiBdkW2— Lutendo (@loo_lu15) April 6, 2018
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.