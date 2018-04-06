Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela honoured with #AllBlackWithADoek

Images of women wearing all black and donning doeks or berets have populated social media, in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the African National Congress (ANC)’s call for all women in South Africa to wear black and don doeks in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, women across the country have honoured the call.

Madikizela-Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday at the age of 81.

On their social media pages, the ANC said: “Winnie Mandela didn’t die. She multiplied.” Multiple images of women wearing all black and donning doeks or berets have populated social media.

People have posted their pictures posing with their arms up with a clenched fist, using her famous quotes, while others wrote “Amandla!” and “Rest in power mama.”

“there is nothing the apartheid government has not done to me. There isn’t any pain I haven’t known.” #AllBlackWithADoek #RIPMamaWinnie pic.twitter.com/SCZlsvlmNp — His Highness (@Nconco) April 6, 2018