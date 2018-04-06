Malema land invasion incitement matter postponed to 27 July

The case relates to the red beret leader's repeated instructions to party members to occupy vacant land wherever it’s found.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's land invasion case has been postponed to 27 July.

The red beret's leader briefly appeared in the Mangaung regional court for the alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act for inciting his supporters to invade land.

He faced a similar charge in 2016 after telling supporters in Newcastle that white people cannot claim ownership of land because it belongs to the country's black African majority.

The case relates to Malema's repeated instructions to party members to occupy vacant land wherever it’s found.

#JuliusMalema Land Grab case postponed to 27 July, as Malema’s application to challenge the constitutionality of law used to charge him is still to be heard. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

#JuliusMalema addressing dozens of demonstrators outside Bloemfontein court saying they want land because it offers dignity & employment but whites don’t need to be scared. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

He's also been charged under the common law for the same matter and will go on trial in July.

In 2016, he was charged twice for contravening the act over comments he made to supporters in Newcastle and Bloemfontein.

In 2014, the EFF leader told supporters that they should occupy vacant land, because they needed it in order to eat and work.

The EFF has always maintained that the charges against Malema are a waste of time and an attempt to keep the party distracted from honouring its political programme.