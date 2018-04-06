Makhura to hold discussions with Ramaphosa over e-tolls

Gauteng Premier David Makhura also allayed fears that the implementation of the AARTO Act could see motorists losing their licenses over e-toll fines.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured motorists that he’s met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss a way forward in dealing with e-tolls.

Makhura also allayed fears that the implementation of the AARTO Act could see motorists losing their licenses over e-toll fines.

This means that when the act comes into effect, a driver passing 12 gantries with an e-toll sign could lose 12 points in one day and have their license suspended for a year.

The Gauteng government's Thabo Masebe says: “The commitment that he made at the State of the Province Address, he’d be holding discussions with the president with a view of getting him to set up the process to review the e-tolls to find a solution to the current problems.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that not paying e-tolls is not a traffic infringement but counts as disobeying a road sign.