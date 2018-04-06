Makhura to hold discussions with Ramaphosa over e-tolls
Gauteng Premier David Makhura also allayed fears that the implementation of the AARTO Act could see motorists losing their licenses over e-toll fines.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured motorists that he’s met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss a way forward in dealing with e-tolls.
Makhura also allayed fears that the implementation of the AARTO Act could see motorists losing their licenses over e-toll fines.
This means that when the act comes into effect, a driver passing 12 gantries with an e-toll sign could lose 12 points in one day and have their license suspended for a year.
The Gauteng government's Thabo Masebe says: “The commitment that he made at the State of the Province Address, he’d be holding discussions with the president with a view of getting him to set up the process to review the e-tolls to find a solution to the current problems.”
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that not paying e-tolls is not a traffic infringement but counts as disobeying a road sign.
Popular in Local
-
Dlamini defends Mama Winnie following Mbeki’s comments
-
Edward Zuma: My father feels betrayed by the ANC
-
Mbalula defends Madikizela-Mandela over Stompie Seipei saga
-
[WATCH LIVE] Jacob Zuma appears in court
-
Jacob Zuma set to finally have day in court
-
Niehaus: Many leaders feel ANC wrong not to support Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.