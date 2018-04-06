Popular Topics
'Issues we’re grappling with today, Madikizela-Mandela dealt with years ago'

People gathered at the St George’s Cathedral for an interfaith service to remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Thursday.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor addresses a memorial service held for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 5 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor addresses a memorial service held for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 5 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - People gathered at the St George’s Cathedral for an interfaith service to remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Thursday.

The service was attended by the likes of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenodi, former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa.

All those who addressed the memorial spoke fondly of Madikizela-Mandela’s strength and bravery in the face of brutality during the apartheid regime.

Former ANC member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor reminded mourners how Madikizela-Mandela was years ahead of even her own party, saying that she spoke of the importance of land expropriation more than two decades ago.

“In one of the interviews she spoke about the land issue. I think she was very futuristic. The issues we’re grappling with today are issues she dealt with years ago.”

Affectionately known as the mother of the nation, the former first lady and MP will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on 14 April.

WATCH: Cape Town remembers Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

