[LISTEN] Rodizio owner: Kettle assault incident was a mistake

Radio 702 | Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa interviews Fortune Moyo, who says his boss, Joss Da Costa, threw boiling water on him.

CAPE TOWN – Fortune Moyo says his boss threw boiling water on him because he ate leftover oxtail sauce.

The restaurant owner Joss da Costa has also replied, saying he never intended to assaulted anyone.

“I never intended to do that at all. What happened to him was actually by mistake… I didn’t even know the kettle had hot water in it when I picked it up.”

