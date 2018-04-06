[LISTEN] New financial literacy initiative to empower SA students

CapeTalk | Financial literacy should be taught at an early age. Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies interviewed UWC’s Charleen Duncan about a financial literacy initiative.

CAPE TOWN – The University of the Western Cape has partnered with Metropolitan to empower students on financial literacy.

Charleen Duncan, from UWC’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, says the programme aims to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Listen to the audio above for more.